Brokerages Set Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target at $76.00

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthequity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Healthequity alerts:

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $775,280. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthequity by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthequity by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthequity by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.03. 650,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.