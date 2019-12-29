Brokerages Set IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Price Target at $82.20

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKC. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

IBKC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.92. 158,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IBERIABANK has a 1-year low of $62.86 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 43.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in IBERIABANK by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in IBERIABANK by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP raised its position in IBERIABANK by 9.9% during the second quarter. Signition LP now owns 3,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

