Brokerages Set NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $34.00

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 6,139 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $208,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 7,089 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $239,111.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,477.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,301 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,904. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,876,000 after buying an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,025,000 after buying an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 28.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 365,801 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 28.3% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after buying an additional 317,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 57.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 442,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.67 million. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

