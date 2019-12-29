Brokerages Set Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Target Price at $2,078.50

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,078.50.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 720,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,729. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 148.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

