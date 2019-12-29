Brokerages Set Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Target Price at $28.04

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,345,000 after buying an additional 14,547,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 38.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,503,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,489,000 after buying an additional 2,620,323 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 123.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,065,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,987,000 after buying an additional 2,241,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,710,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

