BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 822,400 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 28th total of 689,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Shares of DOOO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 49,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. BRP has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.