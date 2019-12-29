Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Buckeye Partners Company Profile
Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.
