Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPL remained flat at $$41.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. Buckeye Partners has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $42.65.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

