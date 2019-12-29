Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CALM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

CALM opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Cal-Maine Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

