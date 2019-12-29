Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in December

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 5,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,525,535. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,589 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Capital One Financial by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 840,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $105.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.62.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.