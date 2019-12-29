Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Update

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 225,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 572.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

NASDAQ CPTA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,610. Capitala Finance has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

CPTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.