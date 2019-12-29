Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $25.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

