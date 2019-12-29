CargoX (CXO) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. CargoX has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $13,784.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. One CargoX token can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CargoX

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

