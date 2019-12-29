Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Down 16.6% in December

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 398,900 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 478,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CARE traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,707. Carter Bank and Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carter Bank and Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter Bank and Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

