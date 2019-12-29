CCUniverse (UVU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65,000.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $65,000.00 and $13,426.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

