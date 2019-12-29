Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.40 ($6.28).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

CEC1 opened at €4.98 ($5.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and a PE ratio of 14.69. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of €5.75 ($6.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.