Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Down 13.0% in December

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the November 28th total of 272,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 181,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,162. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.34. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

