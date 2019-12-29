Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Central European Media Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CETV opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Central European Media Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.85 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 50.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after purchasing an additional 933,309 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 1,382.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 411,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 115,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

