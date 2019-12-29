CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. 1,306,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,963. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.