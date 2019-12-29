Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.
Chart Industries stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.33. 458,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,157. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $95.66.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
