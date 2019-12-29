Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Chart Industries stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.33. 458,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,157. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

