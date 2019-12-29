Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) will post sales of $4.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.12 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $6.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $21.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $22.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.32 million, with estimates ranging from $18.07 million to $22.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. 218,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $250.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 265,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,809 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,431 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

