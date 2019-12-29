China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) Short Interest Up 12.0% in December

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 137,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CIFS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 254,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,729. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

About China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

