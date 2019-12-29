CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the November 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, CFO Nathan David Debacker purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Also, major shareholder Cim Service Provider, Llc purchased 2,468,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,319,036.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,492,397 shares of company stock worth $47,661,493. 90.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4,484.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -30.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCT. TheStreet lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

