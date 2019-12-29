Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Down 37.1% in December

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 710,700 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the November 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 753,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,389. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.