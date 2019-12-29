Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have commented on COLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 49,860 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 79,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLL stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.97. 464,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

