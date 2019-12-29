Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of analysts have commented on COLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.
In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
COLL stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.97. 464,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.