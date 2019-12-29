Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Update

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTBI. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.45. 30,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,936. The company has a market cap of $828.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $48.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $442,800.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

