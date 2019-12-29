Contentos (COS) Reaches Market Cap of $6.63 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Contentos token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $4.76 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.01 or 0.05912648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029833 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001202 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,697,255 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

