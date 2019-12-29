CoTrader (COT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $370,077.00 and $62,406.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.05886223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035736 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001212 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

