CoTrader Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65,882.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $388,997.00 and approximately $65,882.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.63 or 0.06003506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029893 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035568 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About CoTrader

COT is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

