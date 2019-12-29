CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Short Interest Update

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 28th total of 68,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of CounterPath worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPAH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,072. CounterPath has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 119.27%.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

