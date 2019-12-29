Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.55 Million

Analysts expect Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to post sales of $223.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Covenant Transportation Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $233.30 million. Covenant Transportation Group posted sales of $272.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will report full-year sales of $884.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $894.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $890.25 million, with estimates ranging from $887.70 million to $892.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Covenant Transportation Group.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $222.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVTI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Covenant Transportation Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In related news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the second quarter worth about $151,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 48.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.90. 121,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.54. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

