CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Down 15.6% in December

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471. CSP has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

