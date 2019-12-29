CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Up 12.8% in December

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 510,900 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the November 28th total of 452,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

CTS traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 142,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,864. The company has a market cap of $972.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.27. CTS has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.72 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CTS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CTS in the second quarter worth about $530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CTS by 160.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CTS by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on CTS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

