DA Davidson Raises Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target to $33.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its target price upped by DA Davidson to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens downgraded Simmons First National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $233.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $1,553,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 7.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 19.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 939,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 153,769 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

