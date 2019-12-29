Dash (DASH) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $42.51 or 0.00571739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, Liqui, Trade Satoshi and OKEx. During the last week, Dash has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $392.55 million and $266.86 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000869 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,234,639 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Sistemkoin, Binance, C-CEX, Gate.io, Iquant, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Coinhub, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Instant Bitex, B2BX, SouthXchange, Graviex, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, LocalTrade, Liquid, ABCC, Coinsquare, Indodax, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Altcoin Trader, BiteBTC, Liqui, Bibox, Bleutrade, Koineks, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, xBTCe, LBank, Coinrail, Ovis, Bittylicious, ACX, Kraken, LiteBit.eu, Negocie Coins, BitBay, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Exmo, Trade By Trade, ZB.COM, Exrates, YoBit, Bitsane, CoinEx, BitFlip, Coindeal, Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Coinroom, Tidex, Crex24, C-Patex, Huobi, Cryptopia, WazirX, HBUS, Kuna, Coinbe, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Coinsuper, Bitbns, C2CX, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Bithumb, CEX.IO, WEX, COSS and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.