Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dassault Systemes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. Dassault Systemes has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $166.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dassault Systemes will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 22.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

