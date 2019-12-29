Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the November 28th total of 34,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, Director John D. Delafield purchased 55,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $196,370.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Data I/O from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.01. 24,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,029. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. Data I/O has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

