Desire Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Desire has a total market cap of $11,453.00 and approximately $5,393.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Desire has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,422.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.01751965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.80 or 0.02808420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00581093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00625066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060454 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00383869 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.