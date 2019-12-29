Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €7.30 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €7.30 ($8.49) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.70 ($7.79) price target on Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €7.15 ($8.31).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

