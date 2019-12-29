Dropil Hits Market Capitalization of $6.49 Million (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Dropil has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dropil token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. Dropil has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $160,410.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024106 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005020 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001371 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008651 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

Dropil is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,758,263,649 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dropil is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

