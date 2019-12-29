DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.92.

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 23.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,824 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 51.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 133.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,773 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 369.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 133.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,335,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,038 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.03. DXC Technology has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.