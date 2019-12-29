Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the November 28th total of 197,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 195,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,826. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Dynagas LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.57 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

DLNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley set a $2.30 price target on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Dynagas LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

