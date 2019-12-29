Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 28th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DYNT. ValuEngine raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Dynatronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

DYNT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 85,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,858. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.02.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Dynatronics worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.