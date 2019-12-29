e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $20.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00583687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010139 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 522.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,931,733 coins and its circulating supply is 17,109,342 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

