E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.40 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.41) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.76 ($11.35).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.56 ($11.11) on Wednesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.13.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

