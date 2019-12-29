E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.40 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.41) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.76 ($11.35).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.56 ($11.11) on Wednesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.13.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

