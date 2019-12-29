Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 160.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,328 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 507.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 527,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 440,894 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $7,697,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5,251.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 313,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 307,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 57.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 286,899 shares during the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 355,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,039. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

