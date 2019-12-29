eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Down 61.2% in December

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the November 28th total of 411,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rowe started coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on eGain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of EGAN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. 29,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,636. eGain has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $249.81 million, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.64.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. eGain had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that eGain will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

