Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Embraer alerts:

Shares of Embraer stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 540,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Embraer has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.57 and a beta of -0.09.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 114,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 19.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6,880.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 932.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.