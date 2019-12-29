Energi (NRG) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00026620 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Energi has a total market cap of $47.62 million and $268,311.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01282294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123391 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 24,092,081 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

