Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

