Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $7,986,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

